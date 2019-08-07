8 Charged With Swiping $5M From Fla. Tribe's Casino

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Federal and tribal authorities announced charges Wednesday in Florida federal court against eight people accused of embezzling more than $5 million in cash from the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming casino near Miami by tampering with its electronic gambling machines. The 63-count indictment includes charges for computer fraud, embezzlement, money laundering and making false statements to law enforcement against casino employees Michel Aleu, Lester Lavin, Yohander Jorrin Melhen and Leonard Betancourt, as well as Maria Del Pilar Aleu, Anisleydi Vergel Hermida, Milagros Marile Acosta Torres and Yusmary Shirley Duran. Prosecutors allege that from about January 2011 to May 2015, Michel Aleu, Lavin,...

