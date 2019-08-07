Commerce Knocks Chinese Cabinet Cos. For Unfair Subsidies

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has found that the Chinese government likely propped up its own cabinet makers at the expense of American furniture companies, teeing up double- and triple-digit tariffs in one of the largest trade cases challenging Chinese imports. Prepping the tariffs in an early stage of its probe, Commerce called for countervailing duties — handed down to remedy unfair government subsidies on imports into the U.S. — ranging from about 11% to nearly 230% on wooden cabinets and vanities imported from China, according to a decision published Tuesday. The duties were set at the request of a group...

