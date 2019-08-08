Laos Prevails In Casino Arbitration With Dutch Investor

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A unanimous World Bank tribunal has tossed all treaty-based claims by Dutch investor Lao Holdings NV against the government of Laos, finding that the company acted in bad faith both in its investments in the country’s casino sector and concerning the arbitration. The International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal, in a 303-page award handed down Tuesday, dismissed Lao Holdings’ claims of breaches of the bilateral investment treaty between the Netherlands and Laos, saying it failed to establish sufficient facts to support its legal arguments. The tribunal ordered Lao Holdings to pay the Lao People’s Democratic Republic approximately $481,623...

