Tesla Stock-Drop Suit’s Leader Challenged At 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Bridgestone Investment Corp. told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that a district judge "clearly erred" in appointing a Levi & Korsinsky LLP-represented trader to lead a proposed securities class action over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's infamous going-private tweet, arguing Bridgestone lost more money than the trader. During a hearing in San Francisco, Bridgestone’s attorney, Ramzi Abadou of Kahn Swick & Foti LLP, argued the district judge ran afoul of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act when he appointed Glen Littleton as lead plaintiff over six others, including Bridgestone, in November. Abadou said Ninth Circuit case law on the PSLRA requires courts to...

