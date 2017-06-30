2nd Circ. Says Honeywell Must Pay For Retirees' Health Care

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday rejected Honeywell's challenge to a lower court finding that it must provide lifetime health care to retirees who worked at a Connecticut plant, unpersuaded by the conglomerate's claim that its duty to provide benefits ended when a collective bargaining pact expired. The Second Circuit permanently forbade Honeywell Inc. from cutting off benefits to people who retired before the CBA expired on June 6, 1997, and temporarily banned ceasing benefits to those who retired after. The decision also applied to workers' spouses, who were promised lifetime health care in the CBA as well. The appellate court's decision...

