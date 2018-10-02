2nd Circ. Revives Pay Suit For Ex-Duane Reade CEO's Attys

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court should allow two attorneys to file an amended complaint in a dispute over the amount that Simon & Partners LLP agreed to pay them for representing Duane Reade Drugstores' ex-CEO in the appeal of his securities and accounting fraud conviction, the Second Circuit held on Wednesday. The lower court made a mistake in May 2018 when it granted Simon & Partners' motion to dismiss the case, as attorneys Brian C. Brook and Matthew J. Peed presented enough evidence to allow them to amend their complaint against the law firm, the three-judge appellate panel said. Peed should...

