Ex-MSU Dean Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Nassar Neglect

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A former Michigan State University dean was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail for neglect and misconduct charges stemming from the litany of sexual abuse allegations against former faculty member Larry Nassar. William Strampel, who is the former dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and Nassar’s former boss, will concurrently serve one year on two counts of neglect and 11 months on one count of official misconduct, according to a statement from the Michigan attorney general’s office. He was the first former MSU official to be convicted of charges stemming from an independent probe into the university's handling of the Nassar...

