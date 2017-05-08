Nissan Driver's Suit Over Rusty Floorboards Trimmed

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Nissan North America Inc. dodged several claims brought by a driver who accuses the automaker of selling certain models with defective floorboards that rust prematurely after a Missouri federal judge whittled the proposed class action down to two claims on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes granted the car manufacturer a quick win on breach of warranty, fraudulent concealment and unjust enrichment claims, finding that named plaintiff Laura Frances Hays did not find any corrosion in her car's floorboards until several years after her warranty expired. "There is no dispute that Hays did not review the New Vehicle Warranty before...

