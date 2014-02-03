Fruit Co. To Pay $5M To Wrap Up Migrant Farmers' Wage Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday gave a green light to a $5 million dollar deal to resolve a suit alleging fruit grower Gerawan Farming Inc. underpaid a class of more than 6,000 seasonal pickers. U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd granted pickers Rafael Marquez Amaro and Jesus Alarcon Urzua's motion for preliminary approval of the deal, which pays their class about $3.37 million and their attorneys about $1.5 million. The workers' payout is fair because it reflects the risks they faced in continued litigation, and the fees for Kingsley & Kingsley APC and Martinez Aguilasocho & Lynch APLC reflect their effort,...

