Robbins Geller Named Investors' Lead Counsel In Maxar Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge appointed attorneys from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as lead plaintiffs’ counsel in a consolidated securities class action against space technology company Maxar Technologies. Judge William J. Martinez on Wednesday approved the firm's March 15 bid to represent new named plaintiff the Oregon Laborers Employers Pension Trust Fund in the suit, which launched in January with Maxar investor Logan Durant as its lead plaintiff. The suit was also consolidated Wednesday to include allegations brought separately by Howard and Jill Schwartz. The investors allege that between the final days of March 2018 and the beginning of January 2019,...

