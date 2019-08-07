Top Ethicon Doctor Defends Mesh Warnings In Calif. Trial

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A top medical affairs director at Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit testified Wednesday that if the company didn't include certain complications when marketing and issuing warnings for its pelvic mesh products, it's because doctors would already be aware of the issues, during California's suit alleging J&J falsely marketed the products. During the fourth week of the bench trial before San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon, the state called to the stand as a hostile witness Dr. Piet Hinoul, a former practicing gynecologist and current global head of preclinical, clinical and medical affairs at Ethicon, which he joined in 2008....

