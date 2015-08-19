Insurer, Transport Co. End $9.2M Car Crash Injury Award Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Wausau Underwriters Insurance Co. and Reliable Transportation Specialists Inc. have settled a fight over who will pay for an underlying $9.2 million judgment, telling a Michigan federal judge Tuesday they have reached an agreement after initially going to trial last month before calling it off. U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh on Wednesday approved the parties' motion to dismiss the suit pursuant to a stipulation. Terms of the settlement weren't made public in the court record. Initially, the parties had pushed through five days of trial in July over the allegations that Wausau had acted in bad faith by refusing to help Reliable...

