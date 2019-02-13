'Textbook Conclusory' Price-Fixing Claim Tossed In Mill Row

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A mill booted from an industry trade group will have to go back to the drawing board after a Washington federal judge cut down antitrust claims accusing the organization of a price-fixing plot, holding Wednesday that the allegations lack the detail needed to survive. U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman preserved S&W Forest Products Ltd.'s breach of contract claim against Cedar Shake & Shingle Bureau while tossing its antitrust allegations against the trade group and two of its leading members, Waldun Forest Products Ltd. and Anbrook Industries Ltd. Antitrust conspiracy claims, she said, require facts sufficient to establish that a conspiracy existed...

