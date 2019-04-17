Argent Beats Proposed Class Action Over $198M Stock Buy

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has tossed a proposed class action against Argent Trust Co., holding that the Choate Construction Co. employee who claimed Argent failed to properly vet her company benefits plan’s $198 million purchase of allegedly overvalued stock misunderstood the nature of the transaction. In an order entered Wednesday, Judge Terrence Boyle granted a motion to dismiss filed by Argent, Choate’s plan oversight committee and Choate’s board of directors, saying the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit is founded on a misunderstanding of how stock purchases work. The judge compared the plan’s December 2016 purchase of $198 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS