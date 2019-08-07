MGM Sues DOI Over Approvals For Tribes' Casino Plans

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- MGM’s casino development arm hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with a suit in D.C. federal court Wednesday, claiming the DOI’s approval of changes to the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes’ gaming agreements with Connecticut violated federal law by giving the tribes an unfair edge in casino competition. MGM Resorts Global Development LLC said in its complaint Wednesday that the DOI exceeded its authority and violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by allowing the tribes to make changes to their gaming deals that cleared the way for a proposed $300 million commercial casino in East Windsor, Connecticut, that would compete...

