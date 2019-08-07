Fired Alcon Sales Rep Says Bias 'Permeated The Workforce'

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- An eye-care product sales representative has sued Alcon Laboratories Inc. in California state court claiming she was fired for complaining that her less-experienced white colleagues were paid more than her and mocked her for being African American. Jillian Clarke was a top-performing, award-winning specialty sales representative at the Texas-based company that spun off from Novartis Inc. in April until she raised concerns about less-experienced white colleagues earning thousands more than her and saying to her face that they didn't want to work with a black woman, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in California Superior Court. "These successes, and the ascendant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS