Life Time Fitness Inside Trader Seeks Probationary Sentence

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A man who pled guilty to insider trading by leaking information about Life Time Fitness Inc.’s plan to go private has asked an Illinois federal judge for leniency, arguing that his record of cooperation with prosecutors should get him probation, rather than a stint in jail. Peter Kourtis, who admitted in February 2018 to feeding a close friend information about the gym’s then-pending take-private announcement, said in a sentencing memorandum on Tuesday that his testimony was vital in the government’s ability to charge two of his co-defendants and led to one of them pleading guilty. “In short, Peter Kourtis has steadfastly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS