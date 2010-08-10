Atty Urges Judge To Drop Out Of BP Oil Spill MDL

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney is pushing for U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to drop out of the sprawling multidistrict litigation surrounding BP and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, saying the judge cannot be impartial because of his past ownership of Halliburton and Transocean assets. Brian J. Donovan, originally a plaintiffs attorney in the MDL, told the Eastern District of Louisiana on Wednesday that Judge Barbier should have recused himself years before, when it came to light that he had owned debt instruments for the two companies, which were named as defendants in several of the cases that were consolidated into...

