Starbucks Settles White Chocolate Energy Drink Label Suit

Law360, New York (August 7, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Starbucks has settled a class action lawsuit alleging it sold white chocolate energy drinks that contain cheap confectionery ingredients instead of the real thing, lawyers for the $114 billion coffee giant and a New York City plaintiff told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday. Counsel told U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl that the Seattle-based chain has reached a settlement but provided no details. Requests for comment from Starbucks and from counsel for plaintiff Juan Rafael Marten were not returned. News of the accord came ahead of oral arguments scheduled for Thursday. Starbucks had teed up a motion to dismiss, asserting Marten's...

