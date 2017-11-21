New York Times Libel Ruling Not As Narrow As Advertised

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit stressed Tuesday that a libel ruling against The New York Times was purely procedural and wouldn't limit the First Amendment "breathing space" afforded to news organizations, but some media law experts say the court went a bit further than that. The ruling, which revived a lawsuit filed by Sarah Palin over a 2017 editorial linking her political ads to the 2011 mass shooting that wounded U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, focused mostly on procedural errors by a lower judge, including an unusual early stage hearing and an overly rigorous standard. As if to underscore the point, the court repeatedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS