Aetna Faces Suit Over Lumbar Disc Surgery Coverage

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Aetna Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of systematically denying coverage for a degenerative lumbar disc disease surgery that it classified as experimental and investigational, in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Brian Hendricks and Andrew Sagalongos lodged the proposed class action against Aetna in California federal court Wednesday, alleging the insurer's categorical denial of lumbar artificial disc replacement surgery, known as L-ADR, ran afoul of the terms of their health plans. The procedure is covered by other major insurers — Anthem, United HealthCare, Humana and Cigna — and widely recognized in the medical...

