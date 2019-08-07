US Aims To Sever Huawei From Government Business

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s tussle with China continued in earnest Wednesday as it published a rule barring government agencies from doing business with telecommunications giant Huawei, which the White House has designated a threat to U.S. security interests. Huawei’s dealings with the U.S. government came under fire in the National Defense Authorization Act passed by Congress last year. In line with that legislation, the White House released an interim rule that bars the government from purchasing telecommunications equipment and services from Huawei, ZTE Corp. and a handful of other Chinese companies. Huawei spokesman Chasen Skinner told Law360 that the administration’s move was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS