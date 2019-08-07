Movie Theater Giants Face Digital Security Tech Patent Suits

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Intertrust Technologies Corp. hit movie theater chains Cinemark Holdings Inc., Regal Entertainment Co., and AMC Entertainment Group Inc. with three patent infringement suits in Texas federal court Wednesday, alleging they're knocking off digital security technology patents. Intertrust hit the theaters with three separate but similar suits seeking unspecified damages in the Eastern District of Texas, claiming that each theater is infringing 11 patents related to security architecture. "Intertrust's asserted patents provide detailed teaching of a security architecture that has been used since 2009 by the cinema industry to securely distribute original-release and other high-value content in digital form," the suits claim....

