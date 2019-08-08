Russian Appetite For Local Arbitration Remains Low, For Now

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A move by Russia to allow arbitral institutions from Hong Kong and Vienna to administer disputes within its borders has expanded the range of options for companies doing business in Russia, but it's unclear whether that will change a deep-seated preference in the country to arbitrate disputes abroad. Earlier this year, the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre became the first to be authorized by Russia's justice ministry to administer certain types of international disputes seated in Russia, including a range of corporate matters. That was followed in July by the Russian justice ministry granting permission to the Vienna International Arbitral Centre....

