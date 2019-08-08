Herrick Feinstein Hit With $1.1B Malpractice Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- New York's Herrick Feinstein LLP was hit Wednesday with a malpractice suit seeking $1.1 billion in damages for allegedly blowing a deadline to disclose expert testimony to lawyers on the other side of a case centering on a real estate business partnership gone sour. United Realty Advisors LP and its former CEO Jacob Frydman sued Herrick Feinstein in New York state court, alleging the company and its former chief officer suffered major setbacks in a "long-running and acrimonious" legal dispute due to Herrick Feinstein's failure to notify opposing attorneys about planned expert testimony ahead of a court deadline. Frydman says he...

