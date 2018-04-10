General Dynamics To Settle Call Center OT Suit For $170K

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. will pay $170,000 to settle a proposed Fair Labor Standards Act collective action alleging it failed to pay proper overtime wages to customer service representatives at its call centers, according to a settlement approval motion filed in Florida federal court. The settlement will resolve the claims of 182 employee plaintiffs who had opted into the case. The workers allege that GDIT — a unit of defense and federal services giant General Dynamics Corp. — failed to accurately track all of the hours they worked, including requiring them to perform work before they officially "clock in" to its...

