Tesla 'Safety' Update Reduces Cars' Range, Value, Driver Says

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Tesla driver is suing the car maker in California federal court, claiming that a software update ostensibly intended to reduce the risk of battery fires instead reduces the range of the electric cars and lets the company avoid replacing defective batteries. In a 100-page complaint filed Wednesday, David Rasmussen, a California man who wrote that he depends on his Tesla Model S for his daily commute, said that after reports of Tesla car batteries igniting and causing fires, the company pushed out a software update to the cars that it said was a precaution to protect the batteries. Rasmussen claims,...

