Boston Extortion Verdict Should Make Public Officials Wary

Law360, Boston (August 8, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The conviction of two Boston City Hall aides charged with pressuring a music festival into hiring union labor may leave public officials afraid to speak freely to their constituents and wondering if everyday conversations could be criminalized, without more clarity from the courts, experts told Law360. Boston's tourism director, Kenneth Brissette, and head of intergovernmental affairs, Timothy Sullivan, both of whom resigned after Wednesday's verdict, have argued they acted as peacemakers trying to sort out a messy squabble between the Boston Calling festival and a local union threatening to picket the concert if it could not score some jobs for its...

