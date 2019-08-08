Tribe Member Gets 3 Years' Probation In Casino Theft Case

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A former Winnebago Tribal Council member has been sentenced to three years of probation in Nebraska federal court for failing to inform law enforcement that other tribal council members were stealing from the tribe's casino by receiving and distributing unapproved gift certificates and prepaid debit cards. Travis Mallory was sentenced Aug. 5 before U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp. He pled guilty in March to one count of concealing a crime, as he knew what his fellow tribal council members were doing but didn't inform authorities. In exchange for his plea, the government agreed to drop other charges against him in...

