Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Severance Plan Says Ex-Time Inc. Worker Can’t Get Benefits

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A Time Inc. severance plan has told a California federal judge that a former sales employee whose job was eliminated when Meredith Corp. bought the media brand isn't entitled to severance because she was offered a comparable job after the purchase but decided not to take it.

Time, Meredith, and the Time Inc. Severance Plan for Regular Employees asked for summary judgment Wednesday in former Time worker Susan Trout's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming she was wrongly denied severance pay. The defendants said that if Time was sold off, an employee couldn't — under the terms of the plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

January 29, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies