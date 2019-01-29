Severance Plan Says Ex-Time Inc. Worker Can’t Get Benefits

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A Time Inc. severance plan has told a California federal judge that a former sales employee whose job was eliminated when Meredith Corp. bought the media brand isn't entitled to severance because she was offered a comparable job after the purchase but decided not to take it. Time, Meredith, and the Time Inc. Severance Plan for Regular Employees asked for summary judgment Wednesday in former Time worker Susan Trout's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming she was wrongly denied severance pay. The defendants said that if Time was sold off, an employee couldn't — under the terms of the plan...

