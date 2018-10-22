Clark Hill Atty Ducks Sanctions In $10M Real Estate Dispute

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC has escaped a sanctions bid from a Chicago real estate company that accused it of pursuing frivolous claims on behalf of an affordable housing nonprofit in a $10 million lawsuit alleging property mismanagement, with an Illinois federal judge instead allowing the nonprofit to remove certain claims. Integrus Realty Group alleged in April that a Clark Hill lawyer for Better Housing Foundation failed to do a proper presuit investigation before filing a "frivolous" lawsuit. The nonprofit later slammed the motion, saying attorneys made "exhaustive efforts" to gather facts and evidence before filing its suit and called the sanctions bid a...

