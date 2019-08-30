Calif. Bill To Allow NCAA Name, Image Pay Moves Forward

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A proposed California bill that would allow NCAA college athletes to be paid for endorsements and sponsorships cleared another hurdle Friday as it moved from the state Assembly Appropriations Committee to the full Assembly. California State Assembly Appropriations Committee chair Lorena Gonzalez, D-80th District, pushed forward S.B. 206 with an affirmative recommendation after the bill had sat in the committee for the past month. The bill, which already passed the Senate, will now go to the full Assembly for a vote as early as the week of Sept. 2. The bill does not require schools to pay athletes but would prevent California...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS