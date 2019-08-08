Ex-MLB Star Strikes Out On Claim Boucher Attys Lied In Depo

Law360, Los Angeles (August 8, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Thursday rejected ex-baseball star Lenny Dykstra's claim that he is entitled to terminating sanctions in his malpractice suit alleging his former attorneys at Boucher LLP lied at deposition, noting that "if they intended to commit perjury, they did not do a very good job of it." In her tentative ruling made final at a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Superior Court Judge Patricia D. Nieto rejected Dykstra's argument that two of his former attorneys from Boucher lied in their depositions when they said they were not aware of a potential witness who reportedly saw deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department beating...

