Fed. Circ. Won't Revive ABA's Fed Reserve Dividend Cut Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't revive an American Bankers Association-backed lawsuit alleging Congress broke a century-old promise by slashing certain Federal Reserve bank stock dividends to help raise billions of dollars for transportation infrastructure projects, dealing a blow on Thursday to an effort to roll back the reduction. Brought by the ABA and Seattle-based Washington Federal NA, the suit centered on a controversial funding provision included in the 2015 Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, or FAST Act. The provision sought to generate financing for infrastructure programs by revising the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 to lower the annual dividends the Fed paid...

