Demolition Co. Workers Get 2 Wage Classes Certified

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge certified two classes of workers for a demolition contractor Thursday in a suit alleging they weren't compensated for travel time and uniform cleaning services, saying they can bring classwide state law claims in tandem with a previously certified collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said testimony by laborers for Skinner Services Inc. supported their claim that company supervisors maintained a policy requiring them to first report to the company's headquarters in Avon, Massachusetts, to retrieve tools before driving to their jobsite, and that they weren't paid for their...

