Grassley Plans Bill To Curb President's Tariff Powers In Fall

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters Wednesday that he plans to introduce legislation this fall to curb the president’s authority to impose national security tariffs, as the threat of possible auto tariffs looms. Grassley said he is aiming to hold a Senate Finance committee meeting by late September or early October, soon after Congress’ August recess and before the Trump administration has a chance to potentially slap imported cars and auto parts with national security tariffs . The senator's proposal would give Congress more input on the imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era law that gives the...

