Spectrum-Sharing Should Be Future Of C-Band, FCC Told

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Public interest and broadband groups have urged the Federal Communications Commission not to rule out the viability of spectrum-sharing in a valuable satellite band that is being repurposed for mobile traffic, saying in the latest round of comments that supporting both satellite and mobile transmissions is "entirely feasible." In comments posted Thursday, the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association said that once satellite users are consolidated to make room for mobile services, satellite users will still occupy swaths of unused spectrum in the 3.7-4.2 GHz band that could make high-speed wireless internet available in rural areas. "The most readily available amount of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS