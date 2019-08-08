Woodbridge Adversary Suit Tossed In Favor Of Calif. Actions

Law360, Wilmington (August 8, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge decided Thursday to stay out of a dispute between former investors in reorganized debtors the Woodbridge Group of Cos. and Comerica Bank, saying the matters would be more efficiently handled in a pair of California federal court actions involving the same fraudulent-transfer claims. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon said he would abstain from adjudicating Comerica’s adversary suit against Woodbridge investors who lodged class claims against the bank in California alleging that Comerica facilitated a Ponzi scheme run by Woodbridge founder Robert H. Shapiro by accepting deposits from new investors. Comerica’s Chapter 11...

