Shook Hardy Opens Boston Office, Adds 4 Philly Attys

Law360, Boston (August 12, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP has stirred up the legal landscape in the Northeast, opening a Boston office and adding four new attorneys in Philadelphia, all from Philly-based White & Williams LLP. The new Boston location will focus on environmental and toxic tort litigation, but there are significant plans in the works, including hiring more attorneys, adding new practice areas and moving from its current office in the financial district to more permanent digs in the Hub, according to the Boston office's leader, Richard L. Campbell. "Our team wants to expand our practice and Shook Hardy in general wants to take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS