NY Assemblyman's Staffer Arrested For Campaign Cash Theft

Law360, New York (August 8, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A longtime senior staffer for New York state Assemblyman Felix W. Ortiz, Maruf Alam, appeared in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday after the FBI arrested him on charges that he stole $80,000 from campaign accounts over several years. Alam, who is also known as Mitu Alam, has served as chief of staff and in various other roles, including campaign treasurer, for Assemblyman Ortiz, a Democrat who is the assistant speaker of the New York State Assembly. Alam, 29, faces wire fraud charges for defrauding campaign donors by funneling campaign money to himself and then submitting false reports to New York state...

