VW, Audi, Bosch Slam Sales Reps' Lost Commissions Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen, Audi and auto parts manufacturer Robert Bosch said salespeople have overblown claims that they lost out on commissions from unsold cars after Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal erupted in 2015, saying independent franchised dealerships that employed the salespeople have already benefited from a global settlement. The auto companies, as well as Volkswagen's former CEO Martin Winterkorn and Audi's former CEO Rupert Stadler, filed briefs Wednesday defending their separate dismissal bids in a consolidated racketeering and fraud class action in California by a group of sales representatives who said they suffered major financial losses from the 2015 emissions scandal. They insisted that...

