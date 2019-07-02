Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Disney Marketing Gives Pa. Courts Jurisdiction, Couple Says

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania couple suing a Walt Disney Co. subsidiary that manages a resort where they were sickened said in a Thursday brief that direct-mail marketing, emails and a website with global reach were enough to give a Pittsburgh federal court personal jurisdiction over the Florida resort.

Gregory and Mary Ann Mihalko said The Walt Disney’s Co.'s claim that Pennsylvania had no personal jurisdiction over Florida-based Disney Vacation Club Management was undermined by the company’s global online presence and substantial advertisements mailed directly to their home in Pittsburgh, which the Mihalkos argued was the kind of persistent, deliberate and informed business contact...

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Date Filed

July 02, 2019

