Pork Buyers See Tyson Price-Fixing Claims Axed, For Now

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Smithfield, Tyson and other major pork producers scored a large win Thursday when a Minnesota federal judge dismissed without prejudice a consolidated class action brought by three groups of meat purchasers that accused the companies of conspiring to increase the price of pork products. The three buyer groups — direct purchasers; indirect buyers that resold the pork, such as restaurants; and another set of indirect purchasers, namely consumers — did not show enough parallel conduct between the companies to establish a conspiracy, U.S. District Judge John Tunheim said in his dismissal order. Judge Tunheim noted that plaintiffs who "lack smoking gun evidence"...

