Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Keeps Internet Speed Suit Against Cox In Fed. Court

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing Cox Communications Inc. of lying about its internet service speeds will stay in California federal court, after the Ninth Circuit on Thursday said the cable company had adequately alleged that it is a citizen of a different state than the man bringing the suit.

A three-judge panel said that David Ehrman did not dispute the facts when challenging Cox's removal of the suit to federal court, but rather focused on Class Action Fairness Act requirements. Therefore, the court said, "Cox did not have to explain why it believed Ehrman or the putative class members were citizens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

June 10, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®