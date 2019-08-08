Texas Trucking Co. Beats Driver's Electrocution Injury Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold a trucking company liable for injuries suffered by a driver electrocuted after his dump truck came into contact with overhead power lines, saying the company had no duty to provide specific training. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the First District affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of MTZ Trucking Inc. in a suit accusing the company of causing its employee Jesus Garcia's serious and permanent injuries after his vehicle came into contact with a live, overhead power line at a recycling facility....

