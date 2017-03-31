Liberty Mutual, Hotel Developer Settle Project Collapse Spat

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge gave the green light Friday to an agreement between Liberty Mutual, Hunt Construction Co. and a hotel developer to settle a suit looking to hold the insurer liable for a $7.8 million claim relating to a collapse during an Austin hotel's construction. Hunt Construction Company and White Lodging Services Corporation's settlement with Liberty was approved by U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks after being first announced July 22, only 10 days after both sides began pretrial procedures for an anticipated five-day-long trial. According to a June status report, White Lodging had asked for the trial to take place...

