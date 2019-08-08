Muslim Advocacy Org Wants Info On CBP Traveler Programs

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A civil rights group accused U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday of ignoring its public records request for information about expedited entry programs like TSA PreCheck, following reports that people from Muslim-majority nations and with Muslim-sounding names had been kicked out. Muslim Advocates told the D.C. federal court that CBP had illegally ignored the group’s 13-month-old Freedom of Information Act request for documents related to six of the agency’s Trusted Traveler Programs, including Global Entry and the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck. Those programs allow U.S. citizens, permanent residents and certain foreign citizens who pass background checks to have access to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS