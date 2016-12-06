Gov't Fights Insys Founder's Bid To Delay Sentencing

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Boston pushed back Thursday against an attempt by Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor to delay his sentencing over a counsel conflict, saying he has enough lawyers to handle the hearing and should be sentenced around the same time as other former Insys executives. Kapoor's lead attorney, Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz, said she expects to be leading a defense team at trial in an antitrust class action Nov. 12, when Kapoor, a onetime billionaire who was convicted of bribing doctors to prescribe opioids, is scheduled for sentencing. The upcoming antitrust trial in the Southern District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS