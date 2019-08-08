Fla. Court Didn't Abuse Power In DJ's OT Suit, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday backed a Florida court’s decision to grant an early win to a disc jockey who brought a wage suit against a South Beach club after the club missed a deadline for filing a response. The appeals court said the lower court did not abuse its discretion when it granted DJ Marco Watts’ motion for partial summary judgment after Club Madonna Inc., a gentlemen’s club on Miami Beach, failed to respond to Watts’ motion in time. The club had ample notice of the court’s deadlines and the excuses proffered did not warrant an extension, the Eleventh...

