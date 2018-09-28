Facebook Users Target Execs' Docs In Data Breach Discovery

Law360, San Francisco (August 8, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Facebook users suing the social media giant for negligence over a data breach that affected 50 million user accounts asked a California federal magistrate judge Thursday to force Facebook to hand over documents held by senior executives concerning security audits. Dissatisfied with Facebook’s claim that it sufficiently investigated the cause of the data breach that affected users in 2017 and 2018, the Facebook users asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline S. Corley to instruct the company to turn over all documents, audits and reports regarding security measures that went through Facebook’s most senior executives dating back to 2013. The Facebook users, unconvinced...

